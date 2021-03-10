D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,797 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

