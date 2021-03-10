D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in American Electric Power by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after buying an additional 38,546 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 277.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

