D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 281.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,637 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $432,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

VOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

