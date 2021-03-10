D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.62 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

