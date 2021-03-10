D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 495.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,041.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $128.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $133.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.58.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

