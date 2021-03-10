D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JWN. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $42.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

