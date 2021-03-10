D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 117.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $165.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

