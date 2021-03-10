D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1 Million Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after buying an additional 485,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after purchasing an additional 901,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 339,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research cut ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

