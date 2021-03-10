D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 319.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,523,000 after acquiring an additional 230,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after acquiring an additional 459,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.40.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $30,490,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 897,522 shares of company stock valued at $182,615,580. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $179.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.13. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of -374.47 and a beta of 1.32.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

