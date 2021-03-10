D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $1.25 Million in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Celsius by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Celsius by 559.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of CELH opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.97 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

