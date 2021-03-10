D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $1.26 Million in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSH. Newlight Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,682,910,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,721,000 after buying an additional 145,075 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $50,825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,284,000 after buying an additional 883,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSH opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.78. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSH. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

