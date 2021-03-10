D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in American Tower by 574.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,606,000 after purchasing an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American Tower by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,110,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,784,000 after buying an additional 589,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after buying an additional 476,541 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $198.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.30. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,420 shares of company stock valued at $764,771. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

