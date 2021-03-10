D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,645 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,896.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,294,000 after buying an additional 527,610 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,599,000. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,210,000. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,159,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,291,000 after purchasing an additional 165,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $99.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.69.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.