D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,858 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

Shares of TDOC opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.87 and its 200 day moving average is $219.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of -123.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $371,856.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,434 shares of company stock worth $58,649,585. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

