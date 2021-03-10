D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.16% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCV. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 50,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 50.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 35,778 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCV opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $13.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

