D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

