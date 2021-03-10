D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,660 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $95.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.00.

