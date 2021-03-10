DA Davidson Increases Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $22.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,912. Clarus has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.11 million, a PE ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clarus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 70,818 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of Clarus by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,684,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.