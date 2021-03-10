DAD (DAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.43 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One DAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAD has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. DAD has a market cap of $28.43 million and $838,106.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00052096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.24 or 0.00728576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00064974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00028600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00038776 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.