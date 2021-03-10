Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Down 9.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s share price dropped 9.8% during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $47.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dada Nexus traded as low as $29.45 and last traded at $29.49. Approximately 2,135,880 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,881,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

DADA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.68.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). As a group, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

