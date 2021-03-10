DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0091

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. DAEX has a market cap of $3.23 million and $45,497.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00052984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00011217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.06 or 0.00730657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00065087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00038469 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

