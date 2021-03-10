Dai (DAI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $297.40 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and approximately $297.40 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,616,334,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,616,334,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

