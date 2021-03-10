Dana (NYSE:DAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.94

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 2119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Dana by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88,863 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,337,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 14.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 284,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 42.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,831,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after acquiring an additional 550,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W increased its position in Dana by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

