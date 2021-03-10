Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.79

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.79 and last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 6736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.64.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaos from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $881.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,559,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,014,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,673,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

