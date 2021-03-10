Daniel S. Wood Sells 17,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. 9,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,467. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a current ratio of 27.86. The stock has a market cap of $97.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

