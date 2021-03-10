Daniel Shook Buys 10 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Daniel Shook purchased 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,336 ($17.45) per share, with a total value of £133.60 ($174.55).

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,315.24 ($17.18) on Wednesday. IMI plc has a 12-month low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,374 ($17.95). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,294.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,163.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. The stock has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 21.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.12%. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMI. Liberum Capital raised IMI to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,132.50 ($14.80).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

