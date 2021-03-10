Danone (EPA:BN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.16

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €54.16 ($63.72) and traded as high as €57.36 ($67.48). Danone shares last traded at €57.06 ($67.13), with a volume of 1,573,722 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €59.69 ($70.23).

Get Danone alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is €55.40 and its 200 day moving average is €54.16.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.