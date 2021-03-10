DAOBet (BET) Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $90,850.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,969.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $561.25 or 0.01002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.20 or 0.00338042 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027255 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000809 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

