Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%.

DQ stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.38. 73,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,320. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.55.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

