Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 10.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) was down 10.9% on Wednesday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $97.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Daqo New Energy traded as low as $77.43 and last traded at $78.38. Approximately 3,407,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,955,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.98.

DQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

