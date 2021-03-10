Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.25

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and traded as low as $1.93. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 1,099,220 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DARE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Daré Bioscience worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:DARE)

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.