DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%.

DRIO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,982. The company has a market capitalization of $171.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Aegis upped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

