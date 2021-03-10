DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Shares Down 6.4%

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s stock price fell 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $19.68. 686,773 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 273,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Several research firms recently commented on DRIO. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DarioHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

The firm has a market cap of $159.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.44). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 120.46% and a negative net margin of 337.55%. Analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 11.0% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the third quarter valued at about $9,778,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 177.6% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 380,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

