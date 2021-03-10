Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Darling Ingredients worth $30,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.58.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

