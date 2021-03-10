Darren Wilson Sells 15,366 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Darren Wilson sold 15,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $422,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darren Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EVO Payments alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

EVOP stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 186,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,781. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.67 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2,546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,685,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVOP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.