Dash Price Reaches $230.55 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $2.31 billion and $1.22 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dash has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $230.55 or 0.00414420 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00044480 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.83 or 0.04939191 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,017,651 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.