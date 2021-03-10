Databroker (DTX) Market Cap Achieves $2.17 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Databroker has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $90.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00052307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.37 or 0.00725194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00028414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

