Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the February 11th total of 101,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Datasea stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 299,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,154. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 million, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.59. Datasea has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Datasea stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) by 213.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Datasea worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Datasea, Inc engages in the development and distribution of electronic and web-based security solutions. The company focuses on development, manufacture, and trade of security equipment. It offers media advertising, big data, smart education security solution, internet security products, cyber security system & equipment, data analysis and data integration services.

