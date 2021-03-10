Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the February 11th total of 101,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Datasea stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 299,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,154. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 million, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.59. Datasea has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.
Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.
Datasea Company Profile
Datasea, Inc engages in the development and distribution of electronic and web-based security solutions. The company focuses on development, manufacture, and trade of security equipment. It offers media advertising, big data, smart education security solution, internet security products, cyber security system & equipment, data analysis and data integration services.
