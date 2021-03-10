Datawallet (DXT) Market Cap Hits $530,688.26

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 35.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 105.5% against the dollar. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $530,688.26 and $9,592.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00052411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.25 or 0.00730046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00028549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet (CRYPTO:DXT) is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com

Datawallet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

