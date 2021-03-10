Datawallet (DXT) Market Capitalization Tops $533,060.32

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 108.4% higher against the US dollar. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $533,060.32 and $7,012.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00054899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.24 or 0.00773810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00066055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00030151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Datawallet (DXT) is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

