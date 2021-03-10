Datum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $96,275.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Datum has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $96,275.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00053636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.31 or 0.00749418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00065702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00029230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00039820 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

DAT is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

