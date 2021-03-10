David E. Goel Sells 500,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director David E. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,504 shares in the company, valued at $138,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,349. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,378 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after purchasing an additional 713,320 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 124,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 538,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234,854 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

