David E. Simonelli Sells 4,252 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $65,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David E. Simonelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, David E. Simonelli sold 8,918 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $104,162.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 389,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 185,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,657,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 981,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

