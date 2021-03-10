David K. Jones Sells 10,000 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $313,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,630.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VRM traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.10. 4,732,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,599. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRM. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vroom by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

