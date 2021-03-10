David Scott Offer Sells 121,071 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flex alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $271,533.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.59. 7,915,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,962,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FLEX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,628,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,686,000 after acquiring an additional 599,705 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Flex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,150,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.