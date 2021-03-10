Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) vs. Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Head to Head Analysis

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) and Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

0.1% of Davide Campari-Milano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and Pjsc Lukoil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Davide Campari-Milano $2.06 billion 6.58 $345.41 million $0.26 45.38 Pjsc Lukoil $123.17 billion 0.48 $9.92 billion N/A N/A

Pjsc Lukoil has higher revenue and earnings than Davide Campari-Milano.

Dividends

Davide Campari-Milano pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Pjsc Lukoil pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Davide Campari-Milano pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and Pjsc Lukoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A Pjsc Lukoil 1.81% 2.68% 1.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Davide Campari-Milano and Pjsc Lukoil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Davide Campari-Milano 3 4 3 0 2.00 Pjsc Lukoil 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pjsc Lukoil has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.04%. Given Pjsc Lukoil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pjsc Lukoil is more favorable than Davide Campari-Milano.

Summary

Pjsc Lukoil beats Davide Campari-Milano on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Lagfin S.C.A., SociÃ©tÃ© en Commandite par Actions.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services. The company operates a retail network of 5,044 filling stations in 19 countries. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.