Dawn Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $12.55 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.55 million and $252,936.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.97 or 0.00501942 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00066462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00052607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00072544 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.89 or 0.00533854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00076409 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,188,941 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

