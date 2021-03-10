DEAPcoin Price Reaches $0.0072 on Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and $1.21 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00052444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.33 or 0.00730256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00028583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

