DecentBet (DBET) Price Reaches $0.0013

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $250,793.42 and approximately $154.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00052877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.00 or 0.00729333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00028961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00038461 BTC.

DBET is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

