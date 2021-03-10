Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0908 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $27.04 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00052307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.37 or 0.00725194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00028414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,654,979 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

